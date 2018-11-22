HR Mogherini comments on Kosovo’s Decision to introduce 100 Percent Customs Duties on BH Products

“Today’s decision of the Kosovo Government to increase the tax on goods from Serbia and Bosnia and Herzegovina to 100% is a clear violation of the Central European Free Trade Agreement (CEFTA) and of the spirit of the Stabilisation and Association Agreement between the European Union and Kosovo. It further exacerbates the situation following the initial imposition of 10% tax increase last week. The Kosovo government has to immediately revoke these decisions,” HR Federica Mogherini stated.

The Government of Kosovo introduced a new 100% customs duty on products from BiH and Serbia with the aim of strengthening domestic production.